Gold and silver merchants on Tuesday demanded the withdrawal of purchase tax that was imposed in 2013-14. Traders would be forced to pay this tax “as dues” even after the introduction of Goods and Services Tax (GST) in April 2017.

“It is seen that certain officers in the department are proposing notices levying purchase tax under Sec 6 (2) of the KVAT Act, 2003, from 2013-14,” said B. Govindan, president, All-Kerala Gold and Silver Merchant Association, at a press conference here on Wednesday.

He said the present proposal appeared to be on an incorrect reading of the amendment to the Finance Act, 2014 (Act No.29 of 2014). Dr. Govindan added that the original provision under sec 8 (f) of the Act up to 2012-13 was a different one.

“The proposal raises demands for crores of rupees under purchase tax that makes a farce of the compounded scheme,” said Dr. Govindan.

If the proposal of the officers is given effect to, “we will have to find ways to raise crores of rupees to settle the dues and also will be compelled to discard the compounded scheme.”

Letter to Minister

In a letter to the State Finance Minister recently, traders requested him to either restore the original provision as it stood up to 2013 by an amendment. Or, direction may be issued to officers to withdraw the proposals to levy purchase tax. Dr. Govindan said that almost all major dealers in gold and diamond jewellery in Kerala were paying tax under the compounded scheme under Sec 8 (f) of the KVAT Act, 2003.

“We are paying tax at different ratios such as 115 per cent, 120 per cent, and 125 per cent of the tax paid in the preceding year, availing special rebate (exemption) under Sec 6 (2) on the entire purchase turnover of old gold jewellery,” he said.