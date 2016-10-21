Diversion caused shortage in several blocks, pharma college

Officials of the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) have pulled up a private construction company for unauthorised diversion of drinking water for construction of new buildings inside the Government Medical College Hospital (MCH) campus here. The diversion, which has reportedly been going on for more than a year, had caused acute water scarcity in several blocks, including the College of Pharmaceutical Sciences over the past few weeks. The diversion was detected near the three new blocks being constructed near the Pharmaceutical College. Illegal connections were made from an overhead water tank, which supplies treated drinking water to several blocks in the area. These connections have been branched off to the new blocks with separate taps for each building.

Abnormal consumption

“The pumping to the overhead tank is done every hour. Over the past year, we have been noticing a change in the pumping cycle, with water consumption at abnormal levels. The unauthorised diversion was noticed sometime ago and we issued several warnings to the contractors. But they have not taken any remedial measures. In the past few weeks, the situation worsened with the College of Pharmaceutical Sciences facing acute water shortage,” says B. Harikumar, Assistant Engineer, KWA’s P.H. section in the Medical College.

The KWA now wants the construction company to pay the fine amount for all the water consumed in the past one and a half years, or risk facing a case of water theft. The fine amount will be calculated based on the plinth area, with rates as per those imposed for non-domestic purposes.

Company’s stand

According to the KWA officials here, the company officials have claimed that they have not used the drinking water for construction purposes. “They claim that they bring in water in tankers for construction purposes. But, we have never seen a tanker coming in here. We even offered to give them untreated water, but they continued to divert from the tank,” says an official.