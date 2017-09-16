BSNL unions stage protest

more-in

Various unions of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd. (BSNL) employees have registered their strong protest against the Union Cabinet’s decision to hive off the mobile tower assets of BSNL into a separate company.

The unions have accused the government of dividing the BSNL and destroying it, to aid the growth of private players such as Reliance Jio.

On Friday, a joint forum of various unions protested across the country in front of State and district headquarters of the BSNL.

‘Decision in 2015’

“The decision to hive off the tower company was taken back in 2015, but was postponed owing to opposition from the unions. The Cabinet decision was taken without any consultations. The final aim is to conduct strategic sales in the tower company. The government and Ambani know that the likes of Jio cannot grow unless the BSNL is destroyed,” said Sanchar Nigam Executives’ Association secretary T. Santoshkumar.