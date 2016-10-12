National Fishworkers Forum State secretary T. Peter and Kerala Swathantra Matsya Thozhilali Federation Jackson Pollayil have criticised Education Minister C. Ravindranath for allegedly equating the consumption of seafood with that of liquor and drugs. In a statement, they demanded that the Minister withdraw his misleading statement and tender a public apology. They added that seafood was an important source of protein and several fishes contained Omega-3 fatty acids, which are crucial for brain development. The consumption of seafood is also being recommended by doctors for those suffering from heart diseases, they said.

