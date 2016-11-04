VS hospitalised

Former Chief Minister V.S. Achuthanandan has been admitted to a private hospital here following variation in his blood pressure. Mr. Achuthanandan, who normally does two rounds during his evening walks, collapsed after the first round. His personal doctor C. Bharat Chandran was summoned immediately and he found that the nonagenarian’s blood pressure was high. He was taken to hospital and admitted in the intensive care unit. When contacted, Dr. Bharat Chandran told The Hindu that tests had shown all of Mr. Achuthanandan’s health parameters, other than BP, to be normal. “There was marked improvement in his BP by night, but we have decided to keep him under observation,” he said.

— Special Correspondent