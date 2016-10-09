Phosphene , an exhibition of 24 abstract paintings by Kanchana Maniilal, is currently under way at Vyloppilli Samskrithi Bhavan.

: At first glance, the paintings appear to be completely random splashes of acrylic colours. Look again, and you start noticing patterns. Is it a bird? Is it a river? Is it a picture of the universe? There is no right answer, of course, because whatever you see in the paintings will be unique to your eyes.

This subjectivity is the highlight of the works displayed at Phosphene , an exhibition of 24 abstract paintings by Kanchana Maniilal, a 12th grade student at Kendriya Vidyalaya, Pattom. The term phosphene denotes the experience of seeing patterns and images without light actually entering the eyes, and it is such fleeting images that Kanchana has depicted in her paintings.

The idea of such images came to her through the surreal underwater experience she had when she went scuba-diving in Lakshadweep, Kanchana says.

The overriding theme of her work is summed up in the caption to the biggest painting on display: ‘What is bigger, the universe inside us or outside us?’ All the paintings at Phosphene evoke this mysterious question, making you ponder the enigma of the human spirit in relation to the vastness of the cosmos.

Kanchana herself was fascinated by this question for the first time when she read Carl Sagan’s Cosmos , which thus became her primary source of inspiration.

The exhibition, being held at Vyloppilli Samskrithi Bhavan from October 8 to 14, was inaugurated by Aswathy Thirunal Gouri Lakshmi Bayi Thampuratty on Saturday.