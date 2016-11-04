As per an amendment, they will get Rs.10 lakh upon completing 15 years of service as against Rs.5 lakh now

Bonanza awaits practising advocates in the State once the Assembly enacts the Kerala Advocates Welfare Fund (Amendment) Bill 2016.

Surprisingly, there was not much discussion or opposition to the Bill that was introduced in the House on Thursday and referred to the subject committee, due to the presence of lawyers in the Treasury benches and Opposition parties.

The ongoing curbs being enforced by lawyers for media persons in reporting court proceedings also came up in the House during the brief discussion.

As per the amendments moved by the government to the Kerala Advocates Welfare Fund Act, 1980, a lawyer completing 15 years of continuous membership will get Rs.10 lakh from the Advocates Welfare Fund. At present, it is Rs.5 lakh.

It has been decided to increase the value of welfare fund stamp to be affixed on the vakalath filed before the High Court to Rs.50, and it will be Rs.25 for subordinate courts, tribunals, or other authorities. The fund is for providing financial assistance to the members for hospitalised treatment involving major surgeries or for cancer treatment and to provide assistance to the Advocates Academy.

The amount to be paid for each member for every completed year of service is also to go up from Rs.14,825 to Rs.25,000.

M. Vincent from the Opposition bench questioned the intention of the legislation and pointed out that the 300 per cent increase in the welfare fund stamp would affect the common man.

He also voiced concern over the curbs imposed by lawyers on reporting court proceedings and attacks on clients.

He also suggested amendments to effect removal of welfare fund benefits to lawyers who were involved in criminal activities.