Body is that of Liga, confirms DNA test

more-in

The DNA test conducted on samples taken from the putrefying body recovered from near Vazhamuttom here has confirmed that the body is that of missing Latvian national Liga Skromane. The report of the test, conducted at the Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology, had been submitted to the Sub-judicial Magistrate Court in a sealed cover, official sources said.

The DNA profile from the bone sample was found matching with that obtained from the blood sample of Liga’s sister Ilze Skromane.

Meanwhile, an elaborate investigation, supervised by Inspector General (Thiruvananthapuram range) Manoj Abraham, is progressing with the probe focused on the angle of suspected murder. While the autopsy and chemical analysis reports are awaited, forensic experts have conveyed the possibility of the death being due to strangulation.

Several questioned

Numerous people were taken into custody for questioning during the past few days and the probe focuses on identifying anti-social elements at Kovalam, Thiruvallam, and nearby areas. Besides focusing on ganja peddlers who catered to tourists, the police are also trying to identify unauthorised guides in the area while pursuing the possibility that Liga could have been led to the particular spot.

“Further clarification will be sought from Ilze Skromane and Andrew Jordan, if necessary, in order to ascertain facts that could prove to be crucial in the probe,” a senior official said.

Sister meets SPC

Ilze Skromane met State Police Chief (SPC) Loknath Behera at the Kerala Police headquarters. Emerging from the discussion, she expressed satisfaction at the ongoing probe. “I believe they are doing the best in their powers to figure out what had happened. The post-mortem report, which will come in a day or two, is expected to give more clues on what had happened to my sister,” she said.