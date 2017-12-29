BJYM seeks Minister’s resignation

The police use water cannons to disperse Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha workers who took out a march to the Secretariat on Friday demanding the resignation of Health Minister K.K. Shylaja. | Photo Credit: C_RATHEESH KUMAR

A protest march taken out by the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) on Friday to the Secretariat demanding the resignation of Health Minister K.K. Shylaja, turned violent. The BJYM demanded her resignation over alleged discrepancies in availing herself of medical reimbursement from the government exchequer.

The police used water cannons to disperse the protesters. BJYM district president J.R. Anuraj and Nedumangad constituency vice president Ratheesh were admitted to the General Hospital with injuries.

Inaugurating the protest march, BJYM State general secretary R.S. Rajeev said the Chief Minister should oust Ms. Shylaja from the ministry. He said the Minister was misusing public money by choosing to use expensive spectacles. The Minister allegedly did not disclose the details of her husband’s pension while claiming the reimbursement amount, he alleged.