Demanding the constitution of a special investigation team to probe the murder of a youth at Kannamoola in the city on Saturday, the BJP has accused the CPI(M) of unleashing terror on political opponents.

The party on Sunday termed the attack on Vishnu and his family as an act of political vendetta by the CPI(M) for losing its stronghold in Kannamoola. BJP spokesman M.S. Kumar told a press conference that the Dalit family was singled out for the attack for its role in weaning away CPI(M) cadres.

Vishnu was killed and his mother and a relative were injured in the gruesome incident on Saturday, which rocked the capital city.

Claiming that Vishnu had been the unit president of the Bharatiya Janata Youva Morcha, Mr. Kumar said the police had cooked up the theory of gangland murder to sabotage the investigation in the preliminary stage itself.

“The police claim that the culprits had been arrested from Bharathannur is nothing but a carefully orchestrated move to shield the masterminds behind the assault”.

He alleged that the unprovoked attack on the Dalit family was the latest in a series of violent incidents engineered by the CPI(M) leadership to terrorise political opponents. “It is surprising that the murder of a Dalit youth has failed to elicit even a whimper of protest from rights activists,” he added.