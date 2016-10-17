‘CPI(M) and BJP leaders know each other well and are just a phone call away’

Close on the heels of Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] State unit secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan expressing willingness to open parleys for resuming normality in Kannur, Bharatiya Janata Party State spokesperson M.S. Kumar has said that a direct interaction between the parties would be the best option to defuse tension.

Asked about the need for having an intermediary to bring the leaders to a negotiating table, Mr. Kumar said: “Even heads of warring nations sit across a table as part of a peace initiative. Leaders of the CPI(M) and the BJP know each other very well and are only a phone call away. They could easily fix a time and start dialogue to end the impasse.” Though the rising death toll and raging violence had been a matter of concern for both parties, no serious bid has been made so far to initiate conciliatory talks.

Veteran BJP leader P.P. Mukundan who had earlier spearheaded peace initiatives told The Hindu that the immediate need was to hold an all-party meeting as the first step towards the peace process.

Already Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar have talked to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

“The CPI(M)-RSS clashes first erupted during the 60s and the late Chief Minister E.K. Nayanar had held two conclaves for resuming peace in Kannur. With his characteristic humour, Nayanar could win over everyone and easily iron out a solution. The late jurist V.R. Krishna Iyer too had made successful attempts,” he reminisced.

In the absence of such veterans to head the conciliation moves, Mr. Mukundan suggested the name of veteran Gandhian P. Gopinathan Nair for taking the lead.

But Mr. Kumar ruled out the need for mediators and stressed that a direct dialogue would be more fruitful to find the right solution.