National-level campaign against LDF by including religious, political issues

The Bharatiya Janata Party is making an all-out bid to preserve its captive vote base by launching a national-level campaign against the Left Democratic Front by flagging religious as well as political issues in the State.

Party sources say that the campaign is not aimed at achieving transient gains in the immediate short-term, but to lend a national perspective to the violence involving Sangh Parivar activists and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] since the new government assumed office.

The visit of a delegation of BJP MPs to the State who have raised a case for an independent inquiry into such instances is the first move on these lines. The delegation toured the State, mainly Kannur, the hotbed of the CPI(M)-Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) clashes, and had raised even micro-level issues such as the death of a BJP councillor in Kollam Corporation in a road accident to drive home the point that the law-and-order situation in the State is in shambles.

The campaign in the run-up to the national executive would be mounted on the pivot of the frequent political clashes in Kannur. Though CPI(M) State secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan has expressed his willingness for an unconditional dialogue for regaining peace in the strife-torn areas, RSS State joint secretary M. Radhakrishnan told The Hindu that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan himself should take the lead to open parleys for putting an end to the violence in the State.

Onus on ruling party

“Since the CPI(M) is in power, the onus is on them to retain peace and the Chief Minister should take the lead for preventing such incidents,” he says.

The Sangh Parivar organisations have put on board the government’s alleged bid to intervene in temple rituals, mainly at Sabarimala, and also ?a ?circular that is being prepared to ban arms training on temple premises. The RSS leadership has categorically denied the allegation ?about the Sangh imparting arms training, but the proposed circular is being seen as a ?ruse to keep its activists at bay from the routine functions of temples. The BJP deems such decisions as a part of a larger plan of the CPI(M) to woo the minorities and hence its move is to conserve its vote base by keeping alive issues that have a direct bearing on their faith, sources say.