FB post says his teachings are lessons to pseudo progressive activists

Stoking yet another controversy, the BJP on Friday described social reformer Sree Narayana Guru as the greatest “Hindu sanyasi” the State has ever seen.

“Kerala’s biggest contribution to the world is the great Hindu sanyasi Sree Narayana Guru and his teachings,” the BJP’s Kerala unit said in a Facebook post as the State celebrates the birth anniversary of the Guru.

The controversial view of the BJP comes close on the heels of a row triggered by the RSS, which claimed that the Onam festival marked the celebration of ‘Vamana Jayanti’ and not the homecoming of demon king Mahabali.

Describing the Guru as the “greatest revolutionary” Kerala has ever seen, the BJP post said he had reformed the Hindu religion by denouncing various age-old practices.

“On seeing the growing acceptability of his thoughts, those who had ridiculed him earlier are singing paeans now,” it said.

The Guru’s teachings are “lessons” to the “pseudo progressive” activists who have criticised and mocked at their own country and its culture, it said.

The Guru was a Hindu saint who worked towards reforming Hinduism staying within the frames of the religion, the post said. — PTI