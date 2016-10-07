Child rights panel directive following misuse of PAN cards

Only birth and school certificates should be the documents used as age proof for children and in their absence, a scientific examination should be done to establish his/her age, the Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has said.

The commission has directed the State Police Chief, Labour-Skill Secretary, and the Labour Commissioner to issue orders in this regard.

No other documents should be accepted as age proof for those below 18 years, a full Bench of the Commission, comprising chairperson Shobha Koshy and members K. Nazeer and Meena C.U., said.

The panel was taking suo motu action on media reports that even children were getting PAN cards. The commission took serious note of the Intelligence director’s intimation that children below the age of 14 in Perumbavoor, Angamaly, and Kalady were obtaining PAN cards through private agencies after submitting a Rs.20-stamp paper with affidavit.

Verification of documents

The commission directed the Income Tax Principal Chief Commissioner to issue orders directing the service providers to verify the documents submitted for getting PAN card.

The commission directed the Ernakulam Rural district police chief to investigate how children were getting PAN cards through private agencies and submit a report in this regard.

Commission chairperson Shobha Koshy said the matter came to notice while looking into the living and working conditions of migrant labourers. It was found that labour contractors were employing people on the basis of their PAN card, which was an identity proof, and not a document proving age.

Juvenile Justice Act

The agencies to whom the Income Tax authorities had outsourced issuance of PAN cards said these were issued on the basis of a sworn affidavit. This was when the commission decided to step in and lay down that as per the Juvenile Justice Act, only the birth certificate and school leaving certificate were documents of age proof.