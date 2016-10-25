The Department of Animal Husbandry has stepped up surveillance throughout the State in the wake of the bird flu outbreak in Delhi and Rajasthan.

A high-level meeting convened by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan here on Monday was told that precautionary measures had been adopted in Thakazhy grama panchayat, Alappuzha, following the reported death of 10 ducks.

Analysis

Samples of the dead birds had been sent to the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases at Bhopal for analysis.

The results were awaited.

Minister for Animal Husbandry K. Raju said the Alappuzha Collector had been directed to convene a meeting of duck and poultry farmers on October 25 and intensify surveillance measures.

Bird flu outbreak

A press note quoting the Minister urged farmers across the State to be vigilant in the wake of the bird flu outbreak in the country.

They had been advised to report unnatural deaths of birds.

Animal Husbandry Director N. Sasi said the department was keeping surveillance over migratory birds.

“Bird droppings are regularly being tested.” Dr. Sasi said sufficient stocks of personal protection kits for doctors and bird handlers were maintained.

Culling of birds

“Selective culling of birds will be carried out if the tests prove positive for avian influenza.”

The Delhi government has expressed concern over the death of 64 birds including migratory birds, ducks and crows due to the H5N8 strain of the bird flu virus.

The Madhya Pradesh government has sounded an alert after several painted storks at the Gwalior zoo are suspected to have died of the virus.

An alert has been sounded in Rajasthan also following the reported death of birds in forest areas.

Minister urges farmers to be vigilant in the wake of the bird flu outbreak in north India