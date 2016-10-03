Lack of effective political patronage bogs down its implementation

: The State government’s bid to revive the People’s Plan Campaign to give a fresh impetus to decentralised planning and development in local self-government institutions has not gathered the desired momentum so far.

A consultative session of stakeholders and experts here recently had decided to constitute a State-level resource group, revive expert committees and ease the execution procedures. However, the movement is reported to have lost its momentum for want of effective political patronage.

Undoing the project implementation system that has been in vogue in local governments during the past five years is a challenging task for the government within the six months left in the current financial year. The preparedness of local governments needs to be boosted so as to improve their performance from 2017-18.

Official sources told The Hindu here that while resolving to switch over to the People’s Plan Campaign mode, the government had to initiate a series of preparatory steps starting from the empowerment of the District Planning Committees to scrapping the bill system introduced by the previous government for release of funds to the local governments on the premise of the financial crisis.

This is a tall order too. For, the stakeholders, mainly the elected members, nurse a serious grouse that the local governments were denigrated to the status of departments and the members were forced to furnish bills for the works done by them to secure the payments from the treasury. The onus for course correction was on the present government and it has already made certain meaningful interventions in this score too. The decisions made at the first consultative session to constitute experts committees and make the DPCs the secretariat in each district for monitoring the planning process have enthused the participants as well as the elected members. The decisions were expected to be implemented in right earnest too. But the process lost its steam midway and has not yet picked up as desired earlier, sources said. The State-level resource group has come into being, but unless the government takes the lead to make the local governments concurrently prepare the projects for the next financial year and also identify the thrust areas for achieving the targets set for reviving decentralised planning would not be easy, sources said.

