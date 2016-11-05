Shanthibhooshan, 37, of Athiyannoor, was arrested by the Neyyattinkara police for his alleged involvement in several criminal cases. The police said he was involved in an alleged attempt that was made to abduct the Tenhipalam sub-inspector during a vehicle inspection on October 19. He was apprehended on the basis of a tip-off received by Superintendent of Police (Thiruvananthapuram Rural) K. Shefeen Ahamed.

The accused is involved in as many as 24 criminal cases, including those relating to murder, theft, and kidnap. He is the second accused in the attack on the Neyyattinkara Bishop House some years ago.

He was placed under preventive detention under the provisions of the Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act (KAAPA) in 2007.