The snakeboat-themed pavilion of Kerala Tourism has bagged the best stand feature at the World Travel Mart (WTM) in London.

Spread over 120 sq m, the pavilion sported three replicas of snakeboats.

A video of the vallam kali showcased at the pavilion gave visitors to the three-day show held from November 7 a glimpse of the event.

Flanders (Belgium) and Egypt were the other winners in the best stand category.

The judges noted that the snakeboats made them “want to go to Kerala just to see them in action,” according to Venu V., Principal Secretary (Tourism), who led the State’s delegation to the WTM.

The pavilion was conceptualised and designed by Stark Communications, creative and brand management agency of Kerala Tourism.

As many as 5,000 exhibitors from 182 countries and regions and important tourism industry stakeholders attended the meet.

Union Minister of State for Tourism and Culture Mahesh Sharma and Union Tourism Secretary Vinod Zutshi were among those who visited the Kerala Tourism pavilion.

“The snakeboats are synonymous with Kerala and the World Travel Mart has once again showed why they are a big attraction among visitors to the State from across the world,” said Mr. Venu.

Products showcased

Responsible Tourism initiatives, pristine beaches, hill stations, backwaters, houseboats, and Ayurveda therapies were among an array of offerings showcased at the WTM

The Tourism Secretary also participated in a round-table interview chaired by BBC presenter Aaron Hazelhurst on Tuesday to mark WTM Responsible Tourism Day.

From the U.K., the primary source market for Kerala Tourism, 1,66,792 tourists visited the State last year, accounting for 17 per cent of the total foreign tourist arrivals to the State.