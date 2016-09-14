The violence in Bengaluru and other parts of Karnataka over the Cauvery water issue has left the IT industry in Kerala concerned over its impact on business and investor sentiment.

The Group of Technology Companies (GTech), the industry body of Information Technology (IT and ITeS) companies in Kerala, has observed that disruption of work in the IT sector in Bengaluru is a dampener, though it may not have long-term repercussions. Such incidents are likely to affect the high degree of service levels that the industry is bound to follow as part of international contracts, it feels.

“Bengaluru contributes one-third of India’s IT exports and corporates across the globe see the city as the world’s capital of IT services. The onus is on the city to live up to its reputation. Such incidents of violence may send out a gloomy message,” says K. Nandakumar, Chairman, GTech.

“The stringent service levels call for an environment that ensures uninterrupted work. Even a few hours’ disruption will cost the service provider and the client heavily, the reason the industry in Kerala has always worked with the government and other stakeholders to ensure that not a single day’s work was lost over the past 25 years,” said Vijay Kumar P., secretary, GTech.

“Even as the major companies are able to switch work between their centres in other cities to manage the crisis, the medium and small companies with centres only in Bengaluru will be severely affected,” he added.

Many Kerala-based IT companies, including UST Global, IBS Software, SunTec Business Solutions and Experion Global, have delivery centres in Bengaluru, ensuring multiple platforms for work.