Elephants are a vital part of Onam cultural events

The recommendation made by the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) to the Union government to impose a ban on using elephants for performances poses an ethical question for the State government.

With the Onam festival season approaching, several processions have been lined up across the State.

Parading elephants have become an integral part of such events over the years. Only a few days ago caparisoned elephants were paraded during the Attachamayam procession at Tripunithura.

The grounds behind the AWBI advisory, issued to the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, are the wanton cruelty to which captive elephants are subjected to during training and performances.

Study report

A study report, formed the basis of the advisory, states that elephants were mercilessly tortured by mahouts, chained, and forced to stand for long hours during festivals in Kerala.

In addition, the animals were paraded amidst the cacophony of percussion instruments and the noise of crowds. Such factors put public safety at risk.

It is to be seen if the State government will adopt the recommendations. With numerous instances of cruelty to elephants in Kerala being reported, a prolonged neglect of their welfare threatens to remain a blot on the State’s image.

Animal rights campaigners express optimism that the AWBI advisory may lead to a change in the treatment of elephants. Manilal Valliyate, member of the Kerala State Animal Welfare Board and Director of Veterinary Affairs at the People for Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), India, said banning the performances of elephants would help them live their lives as intended by nature.