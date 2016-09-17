Loss of nearly Rs.50,000 each from two accounts reported on Friday

Banking fraudsters have struck the city yet again with the loss of over Rs.1 lakh being reported by bank account holders.

The loss of nearly Rs.50,000 each from two accounts came to light on Friday from the police station limits of Peroorkada and Medical College.

In one of the cases, Aravind, a Non-resident Indian who is employed in Saudi Arabia and hails from Indira Nagar in Peroorkada, has claimed to have lost an amount of Rs.52,000 from his account with the Axis Bank through multiple transactions, reportedly made at ATM counters.

According to the police, the complainant has not visited the city in the recent past.

The complaint was sent to the City police Commissioner through e-mail.

Second case

In the second case, which was registered at the Medical College police station, Vineeth, who hails from Chempazhanthy, has complained of having lost over Rs.49,000 from his account with the Canara Bank.

“The transactions, over 10, are believed to have been taken place after the complainant had made a payment of Rs.2,500 to recharge his subscription of a private DTH (Direct-to-Home) service through online banking on Monday. The unauthorised transaction of around Rs.50,000 came to light only after he received SMS alerts on Thursday,” an official said.

Meanwhile, reports of other cases of alleged banking frauds continued to trickle in from the city. Filmmaker K.R. Mohanan and prominent broadcaster K.S. Rana Prathapan have claimed to have lost Rs.10,000 each from their State Bank of India (SBI) accounts after allegedly having fallen victims to fraudulent calls.

In both cases, the complainants received calls, supposedly from the bank, and were asked to divulge various details including one time passwords (OTP) under various pretexts.

They realised that they had been taken for a ride only after they received SMS alerts regarding transactions initiated. Mr. Rana filed a complaint before the City police as well as the bank authorities.

It was only a week ago that a college professor had reported the loss of over Rs.50,000 from her State Bank of Travancore (SBT) account through over 10 transactions.

While the police was quick to initiate a probe, investigating officers, who required the assistance of the bank authorities, were left with no option but to wait until September 19 when the bank resumed its operations after several days of holidays.