The Id-ul-Azha (Bakrid) congregations in different parts of the State saw speakers caution the faithful against terrorism and the brand of Islam propagated by terrorist outfit Islamic State (IS).

Two key speakers at the Id-ul-Azha congregations at Kochi and Kozhikode attacked those seeking to propagate terrorist arguments and misleading youth in Kerala on the promise of helping them find heaven, leaving behind their families under a cloud of suspicion.

Ismail Kangarappady, who led the prayer at Marine Drive in Kochi, alleged that the IS was the creation of a conspiracy hatched by imperialist, Zionist and fascist forces out to malign Islam. By creating such an organisation they aim at sowing suspicions in the minds of people about Islam and its followers.

‘Extremism alien to Islam’

“One cannot even regard IS as an Islamic terrorist outfit. The ideals they propagate have nothing to do with real Islam,” Mr. Ismail said, and added that extremism and terrorism are alien to Islam, which propagated peace and well being of humanity.

In his address at the congregation at the Kozhikode beach, Shareef Melethil, vice president of Ithihadu Shubbanil Mujahideen (ISM), youth wing of Kerala Nadvathul Mujahideen (KNM), said that the faithful should be more vigilant against building walls in the name of religion.

Without referring to the incident of the disappearance of some Muslim youth from the State and suspected to have joined the Islamic State militants, he said that seeking a mysterious paradise was not Jihad and it was also un-Islamic. In his Id al-Adha message, Sayyid Muhammed Koya Thangal, Quzai of Calicut, exhorted the faithful to uphold and strengthen mutual trust, brotherhood and family ties.