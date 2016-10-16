Poets attend the inauguration of A. Ayyappan poetry festival in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday.— Photo: C. Ratheesh Kumar

: Works of the majority of Malayalam poets today were composed of commonplace words, and lacked the ornamentation that characterised the poetry of another era. However, not all of them could evoke extraordinary emotional experiences through ordinary language in the way A. Ayyappan did, said Prabha Varma, poet, lyricist and journalist.

Ayyappan brought democratisation of Malayalam poetry to its fulfilment by writing poems that were raw and stripped to the core, he said.

He was speaking at the inauguration of a national poetry festival organised by the A. Ayyappan Kavitha Padhana Kendram Trust. K. Jayakumar, chairman of the trust, presided over the event, held in association with Bharat Bhavan and the Kerala Sahitya Akademi.

Ayyappan was a poet whose mind constantly reacted to the changing pulse of his times, and whose poetry was an expression of his life-long struggle with society and its dark sides. While his work played the role of a counter force to social evils, society failed to do justice to him during his lifetime. The festival, as well as the formation of the trust in his memory, were attempts to atone for this injustice, said Mr. Jayakumar.

Poet Kureeppuzha Sreekumar was presented the Neralakattu Rukminiamma poetry award on the occasion.

He was an apt choice for the award instituted by the trust, as his emotional temperament, creativity, and experimentation were comparable to Ayyappan’s, said Mr. Jayakumar, presenting the award that included a cash prize of Rs.15,000 and a plaque.

The event was attended by several personalities from the literary field, including author Sabeer Thirumala, Hindi poet Mithilesh Srivastava, Telugu poet K. Vijayakumar and Nirmala Pillai, poet and daughter of Neralakattu Rukminiyamma.

The national poetry festival will be a week-long event, with lectures on literature, an exhibition of paintings on Ayyappan’s poems and Kavyarchana , an offering of poetry, among other programmes.