Higher Education Department sanctions Rs.20 lakh to set up gallery in six months

: The Priyadarshini Planetarium, which is considered to be a treasure trove of information, will soon have much to cheer for aviation enthusiasts. The decks have been cleared to establish an aviation corner with extensive details on aeronautics.

The gallery, which will adjoin the existing one on aerospace, will trace the history of airplane and explain the principles of aerodynamics.

“The prime goal behind the endeavour is to create greater awareness among people of all age groups regarding the operation of aircraft.

“Not all are aware of the underlying concepts,” said Arul Jerald Prakash, Director, Kerala State Science and Technology Museum (KSSTM).

The Higher Education Department has sanctioned an amount of Rs.20 lakh for the gallery, which is expected to come up within six months.

According to Cyril K. Babu, scientific officer, KSSTM, the proposed gallery would have scaled-down fibre models of a wide range of aircraft, including Spitfire, Sukhoi Su-30, Airbus A380 and Bell 206 Jet Ranger helicopter.

It will also touch upon designs drawn by Leonardo da Vinci, hot air balloon as well as the efforts that had been made by the Wright brothers in providing wings to the aviation industry.

Interactive features

“There will also be interactive features to explain the control surface movements of various parts such as elevators, ailerons, rudder and flaps.

“The various forces and challenges involved in the flight of aircraft will also be described through demonstrations,” he said.

The proposed gallery will also have aspects that are likely to attract youngsters. It will have a miniaturised version of an airplane cockpit simulator.

Visitors to the museum will also be able to try their hands at a ‘Design your aircraft’ game.