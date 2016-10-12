An auto-rickshaw driver was taken into custody by the Fort police after misbehaving with a female legislator and asking her and two other women to disembark from his vehicle midway during their trip late on Tuesday.

The incident occurred when Vaikom MLA, C.K. Asha, was returning to the Legislators Hostel along with two associates by around 11 p.m.

The autorickshaw driver, identified as Vinod of Pettah, allegedly demanded an amount that was higher than what is normally charged for trips of similar distances. The Fort police intervened and took the driver into custody.