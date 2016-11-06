The government will consider setting up an authority for the protection and conservation of lakes in the State, Minister for Water Resources Mathew T. Thomas told the Assembly on Friday. Replying to a submission by M. Noushad on the need to conserve Ashtamudi Lake, the Minister said the attempt to set up an authority for the conservation of lakes in 2003 was not fruitful as the Bill got lapsed. Sharing the concerns of the legislator, Mr. Thomas said: “We will take steps to set up an authority.” — Special Correspondent

Please Wait while comments are loading...