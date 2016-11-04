A minor technical snag with the sound system forced the Assembly to adjourn for more than 30 minutes on Thursday morning.

The incident occurred during zero hour when Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was replying to a calling-attention motion moved by V.P. Sajeendran. Speaker P. Sreeramakrishnan abruptly announced that the House had to be adjourned for 15 minutes owing to a technical problem. The Speaker’s office said the sound system had to be locked down to rectify a minor technical fault that was traced to the electronics room adjacent to the floor of the House. Legislature Secretariat staff were seen frantically trying to address the snag even as fumes were noticed in the electronics room.