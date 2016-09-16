: An Assistant Sub-Inspector who was attached to the city unit of the State Special Branch, on Thursday succumbed to injuries he had sustained in an accident near Pallichal a few days ago.

Suresh Kumar, 49, of Venganoor, was declared dead at a private hospital where he was admitted after being involved in an accident on Sunday. Suresh and his wife Suja were injured when a speeding car had rammed the motorcycle they were travelling on at Keleshwaram.

While Suresh had been admitted to hospital with grievous injuries to his spinal cord, Suja is under treatment for rib injury.