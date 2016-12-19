Record sighting delights birders

Amur falcon, Black-tailed godwit (in picture) and Baillon’s crake that were among the species sighted during a day-long bird-watching programme ‘Bird Race 2016’ in the city and its suburbs on Sunday.

A record 187 bird species, including 40 migratory, were sighted in the nine birding sites in the city and suburbs during a day-long bird watching programme — Bird Race 2016 — on Sunday.

Though it was an exciting experience for birders in the age group of 7 to 67 years due to the high count, the habitat destruction happening in and around all the sites has raised concern, said Senior Education Officer, WWF, and Bird Race Coordinator A.K. Sivakumar. The presence of large numbers of new species, typical dry habitat ones, is disturbing as it reinforces the manifestations of global warming and climate change, he said.

The nine sites covered were Kallar – Ponmudi (77), Bonacaud (51), Arippa (61), Punchakkari -Vellayani wetlands (75), major birding places within the city, including Museum - Zoo premises (61), Kottur (62), Aruvikkara reservoir & adjacent areas (77), Kadhinamkulam (60),and Akkulam –Veli wetlands (58).

Amur falcon, Black-tailed godwit, Booted eagle, Pacific golden plover, Grey plover, Wood sandpiper, Green sandpiper, Little ringed plover, and Kentish plover were among the 40 migratory birds spotted during the dawn-to-dusk event.

Around eight species of ‘Birds of Prey’ were reported from the Ponmudi grasslands. White browed bulbul, a typical dry habitat bird, found at Bonacaud was an interesting sighting but raised concern regarding the change in climate.

Sighting of endemic birds such as Grey headed bulbul, Malabar trogon, Malabar grey hornbill, Malabar whistling thrush and Malabar parakeet from Arippa was exciting for the birders. Amur falcon, Baillon’s crake, Northern pintail, Indian spotted eagle and Booted warbler were seen in Punchakkari. Blue bearded bee eater made the bird list of Kottur outstanding.

Migratory birds like Black naped oriole, Pheasant tailed jacana, Asian brown flycatcher along with other common birds was clear evidence of good bird population in and around the wetlands of the capital. Amur falcon, Grey plover, Green shank, Red shank and around 40 Pacific golden plovers were the attractions in Kadinamkulam region.

A large flock of Black tailed godwits and the congregation of around more than 1,000 Egrets belonging to different species clearly proclaimed the ecological potential of the Akkulam–Veli wetland complex. A flock of 15 Orange breasted green pigeons, a bird considered as a typical forest bird, was the interesting finding from the Museum-Zoo premises.

Dinesh Cheruvat, Member-Secretary, Kerala State Biodiversity Board, was the chief guest at the evening function organised for the birders to share their experiences.

State Director, WWF, Renjan Mathew Varghese, who guided the participants, offered regular monthly Sunday Bird Walk to ensure sustainability of the event was coordinated by WWF-India in association with Yuhina Canopy and Kerala Birders with the support of HSBC.