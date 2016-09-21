Two arrested

The Medical College police on Tuesday arrested two men on charges of trespassing into a farm and destroying it. The accused have been identified as Ratheesh Ravi (34) and Rajesh Ravi (32) from Thuruvikkal. According to the police, the duo had on Sunday entered the farm owned by one Lalitha near Medical College. They destroyed around 40 plantain crops, attacked the dogs and freed the fowls from their cages. They also destroyed the office, attacked the workers and stole Rs. 7,640 of the day’s collections. The duo had gone into hiding after the incident. They were nabbed by a team led by Kazhakuttam Cyber City Assistant Commissioner Pramod Kumar and Medical College Circle Inspector C.Binukumar.