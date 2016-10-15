The fourth Kerala Administrative Reforms Commission (ARC) headed by former Chief Minister V.S. Achuthanandan is to take the initiative to revamp and streamline the Vigilance wing to eradicate corruption in the State and look into the possibility of a legislation to confiscate illegitimate wealth being deposited in the name of nominee (benami). At the first meeting held at the official residence of Mr. Achuthanandan here on Friday, the commission noted that it was high time that a State Vigilance Commission was set up on the lines of the Central Vigilance Commission and an internal Vigilance machinery is formed in all institutions handling public money.

The commission will also take the initiative to form a vigilance academy for creating awareness and training of personnel and for setting up a screening committee for selecting personnel to the Vigilance wing. The Lok Ayukta and the rules that govern it needs to be made more powerful and effective and the Ombudsman system needs review.

The commission will examine how the existing rules of Right to Information can be strengthened.

Education is one major sector the commission will concentrate. Curriculum, recruitment of teachers, higher education sector and other areas are under the consideration of the commission.

The commission will look into the possibility of making available unicode version of documents in Malayalam as part of ensuring Malayalam as the official language. Clear vision is needed on appointments and illegal appointments should be curbed, the commission noted.

The meeting discussed on the task forces to be set up for various sectors and the need to have a blue print for the strategies and reviews.