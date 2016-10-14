Kerala Congress (Jacob) leader Anoop Jacob on Thursday denied charges of nepotism against him during his term as Minister.

In a statement here, he said his wife, Ambili, had got the job as marketing manager in Kerala State Information Technology Infrastructure Ltd. much before he became a Minister. She got the job after going through an appointment process that found her eligible.

Similarly, his sister Anila Mary Varghese was appointed as assistant director of the State Language Institution on deputation.

She is a college professor and was reverted on completion of her deputation period. The Lok Ayukta had conducted an inquiry into the allegations and cleared her name, he said.

Her deputation too took place prior to his becoming an MLA or a Minister, he maintained.

Given this background, it was unjust to drag his and his family members names into such baseless allegations, he said.