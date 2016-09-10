Failure to report brucellosis outbreak at its cattle farm

: The Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (KVASU) has drawn criticism from the Animal Welfare Board of India for its failure to report an incidence of Brucellosis, a zoonotic disease, at its cattle farm at Thiruvazhamkunnu, Palakkad, and the move to transport the infected animals to the meat plant unit at Mannuthy for culling.

The board has shot off a letter to the University Registrar, accusing the KVASU of failure to report the occurrence of the disease and launch control measures. The letter was issued on the basis of a whistleblower complaint about the decision taken by the KVASU to transport 84 head of cattle that had tested positive for Brucellosis from Thiruvazhamkunnu to the Mannuthy campus.

According to the letter, neither the university nor the State Animal Husbandry Department had reported the incidence of Brucellosis, a notifiable disease as per the Prevention and Control of Infectious and Contagious Diseases in Animals (PCICDA) Act, 2009. As a result, it said, the government had not notified the disease or taken steps to prevent, control and eradicate the disease. The National Animal Disease Reporting System mandates the reporting of any incidence of Brucellosis by the State Animal Husbandry Department, it notes.

Clear violation of protocol

“It was a clear violation of protocol by the university and poses a public health risk,” says Jayachandran, member, Kerala State Animal Welfare Board. “The decision to transport the animals from Palakad to Mannuthy does not make sense, since the university could have safely disposed of the carcasses at its farm.”

KVASU Registrar Joseph Mathew was unavailable for comment.

The letter issued by the Animal Welfare Board has urged the university to drop the plan to transport the infected animals from the farm. It has also come out strongly against the move to cull them using magnesium sulphate.

“The PCICDA Act prohibits the transport of animals from the disease-affected area. It also mandates that the infected animals should be euthanized with a preceding anaesthetic overdose and not subjected to a painful death by using chemicals,” the letter adds.