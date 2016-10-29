Needs three years to bring stray dog menace under control: govt.

Animal rights activists and anti-rabies vaccine manufacturers came under fire from legislators in the Assembly on Friday as the government said it will take at least three years to bring the stray dog menace under control.

The Speaker refused permission to discuss the issue after the government assured the House that it was doing its best to implement the Animal Birth Control programme for sterilisation of stray dogs through local bodies. Minister for Local Self-Governments K.T. Jaleel said the government faced serious obstacles to implementing the programme.

Legislators argued for killing ferocious and dangerous canines responsible for the large number of dog bite cases in the State. They also trained their guns on Union Minister Maneka Gandhi and animal rights activists for their stand against killing stray dogs.

Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala said the government had failed to contain the menace that had reached alarming proportions. He said the alleged role of the vaccine lobby in perpetuating the stray dog menace had to be viewed seriously.

Tapping funds

Moving an adjournment motion on the issue, P.K. Basheer said feral dogs were on the rampage throughout the State, attacking humans and killing poultry and livestock. Alleging that animal rights organisations were using the stray dog menace to tap funds from international agencies, he urged the government to order an investigation into their financial sources.

Pointing out that animal rights bodies had filed four cases in the Supreme Court against killing of strays, Mr. Jaleel said the government could only exercise legal options to control the menace. While the number of stray dogs in the State was estimated to be 3.5 lakh, there were only 56 dog catchers. The government was considering a proposal to train migrant workers to capture the animals for sterilisation.

The Minister said an amount of Rs.13.55 crore had been earmarked by panchayats for the ABC programme and Rs.15.5 crore by Corporations and district panchayats. District-level monitoring committees had also been set up.

Mr. Jaleel said the Union Minister had overstepped her limits by directing the State to crackdown on those killing stray dogs. “Her statement is irresponsible and goes against the spirit of federalism.” Mr. Chennithala warned that the people would be forced to take law into their hands if the government failed to come up with a solution to the stray dog menace. “The ABC programme alone will not suffice. The government will have to seek other options also.”

K.B. Ganesh Kumar said he was ready to furnish evidence against NGOs siphoning off government funds for stray dog control.