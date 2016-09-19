On Sunday, residents of the capital city lined up eagerly on its major streets, dressed in colourful attire. While some of the children were distracted by the toy sellers and cotton candy vendors, the adults eagerly waited for the cultural pageantry, which was to mark the end of the week-long Onam celebrations.

They were not disappointed. The pageantry was a picturesque and lively display of a variety of art forms, cultures as well as pertinent social causes. As usual, the pageantry was led by children on rollerskates, who gave the audience moments of wonder as well as amusement. Mounted police, traditionally attired men and Mohiniyattom dancers followed.

Next in line was a sequence of performances of various traditional art forms of Kerala, accompanied by Panchavadyam and the like. To add some spice to the mix, art forms from other States were showcased, with some African percussion performances thrown in for good measure. Cultural programmes were also held at five venues along the stretch.

Social issues

The evening was not just about entertainment, however. Floats based on various themes were presented by various institutions in order to create social awareness.

The District Tourism Promotion Council of Kasaragod, for example, presented a float that featured a vegetable farm being protected from aerial spraying of chemical pesticide by a Kalaripayattu fighter. The Kerala Police publicised their efforts towards ensuring women’s safety, through a float that featured the recently-started Pink Patrol and self-defence training programmes. They also featured a demonstration of simple self-defence techniques for women. The Kerala Government Farm Information Bureau spread awareness of the potential of paddy cultivation at home through a float that visualised its slogan ‘ muttathu ninnum oru para nellu.’ The Kerala Social Security Mission aimed at promoting a ‘Senior citizen-friendly Kerala’ through its float, which ironically featured a crib. The festivities came to a cheerful end with the valedictory ceremony held at Nishagandhi auditorium.

Floats on contemporary themes were presented by various institutions

to create social awareness.