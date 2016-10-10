All-inclusive disaster management

Project to include differently abled in relief efforts

Disaster management activities in the State are set to become inclusive for persons with disabilities, helping them access relief services and support during emergency situations.

The State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) is working on a project to help an estimated 7,93,937 persons with 22 different types of disabilities ranging from blindness, autism, muscular dystrophy, and hearing impairment to epilepsy, multiple sclerosis, and cerebral palsy to cope with the multiple hazards.

Handbook

Recognising the fact that disability is a limiting factor in a disaster victim’s ability to survive a situation, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP)-funded project seeks to strengthen their emergency response capabilities. The draft of a trainers’ handbook on disability and disaster risk reduction has been prepared.

UNDP State project officer Joe George said training would be organised in all districts to equip the differently abled to cope with disasters. “It will be a participatory programme involving people with disabilities and their caregivers as well as government agencies, local bodies and civil society organisations.” The project is to be implemented by the State Emergency Operations Centre. The SDMA has conducted stakeholder consultations and focus group discussions to identify the difficulties faced by persons with disabilities.

The handbook divides persons with disabilities into four categories — the visually impaired, speech and hearing impaired, physically impaired, and intellectually impaired.

It outlines the responsibilities of the differently abled, their caregivers, and local authorities in preparing for disasters. These include preparing emergency kits, assistive devices, and evacuation plans; conducting mock drills; equipping first responders; providing shelters; arranging interpretors and signages; and ensuring food, drinking water and toilets for the differently abled during disasters.

The handbook emphasises the need to educate the community on the needs of persons with disabilities and the measures to be adopted to mitigate the risks associated with them. The SDMA has prepared brochures in audio, braille, photograph, and video formats for the training programme.