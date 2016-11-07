Police stations in the State would soon have public relations officers (PROs). Selected senior civil police officers and assistant sub-inspectors with good interpersonal skills would be given training and post in all station houses.

They would have a separate desk and function from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Counsellor

The PROs would act as a guide and counsellor for complainants.

He would accord special attention to women, children, the differently-abled, and senior citizens.

The PRO would hear petitioners and report actionable cases, particularly those warranting a First Information Report to the station house officer.

The PRO would also act as the RTI officer of the station house.

He or she would issue receipts to petitioners and ensure that the relatives of persons who are arrested are duly informed.

The PRO’s task is to keep the police station clean and welcoming.

He or she would coordinate with other departments.

