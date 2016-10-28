‘Swadesi, Swachh, Surakshit’ celebration by IMA

A safe Deepavali was the theme of the Indian Medical Association’s (IMA) celebration of the festival of lights here on Thursday.

The celebration organised by the Thiruvananthapuram chapter of the organisation at the Museum radio park was aimed at making the public aware of how Deepavali and other festivals do not have to be celebrated in a manner that resulted in burns, affected one’s hearing and vision, and even led to loss of lives, such as in the case of the Puttingal tragedy and the recent Sivakasi incident. Use of crackers not only led to sound pollution, but also increased atmospheric pollution.

The ‘Swadesi, Swachh, and Surakshit’ Deepavali programme, organised in association with the IMA Initiative for Safe Sound; Swasti Foundation; CII’s youth wing Young Indians; and IMA’s health magazine, saw a magic show by the Magic Academy, music concert, and dance by members of women’s wing of the IMA being held.

Mayor V.K. Prasanth, O. Rajagopal and K.S. Sabarinadhan, MLAs, and DCC president Karakulam Krishna Pillai were the chief guests.

Pledge administered

Mr. Rajagopal administered a pledge to celebrate a safe Deepavali to the gathering. Actor Dinesh Panicker have away gifts to children who took part in a painting event on the theme ‘How to celebrate Deepavali without causing sound and atmospheric pollution.’