: The statement by Minister for Electricity Kadakampally Surendran in the Assembly that the government would go ahead with the Athirappilly hydroelectric power project was condemnable, said a joint statement by the All India Youth Federation (AIYF) State president R. Sajilal and secretary Mahesh Kakkath on Tuesday.

The statement also said several studies had proved that the project would cause damage to the environment, with the loss of several rare flora and fauna. In light of these findings, the AIYF and other organisations had come out in protest against the project.

The Minister’s statement goes against the interests of the State, said the statement.