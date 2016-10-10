Sites identified in popular destinations with poor connectivity

Airstrips that offer last mile connectivity to tourists will be accorded top priority while creating tourism infrastructure in the State during the next five years.

Creation of airstrips in districts or major tourist destinations that still lack last mile connectivity had figured in the maiden budget of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government.

Kerala Tourism has commenced steps to execute the project and improve tourism prospects.

“Sites have already been identified in popular destinations such as Bekal in Kasaragod, Wayanad, and Idukki, which are facing connectivity issues,” a top Kerala Tourism official told The Hindu .

Airstrips that will facilitate the landing of small 50-seater aircraft are being planned. They will also come in handy during medical emergencies and natural disasters in remote areas. “We don’t anticipate much opposition as the stakeholders of the tourism industry and the local people are keen on the projects,” he added. The State has approached the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation for support to set up the airstrips.

Kerala Tourism has tasked the Kerala Tourism Infrastructure Limited (KTIL) with identifying consultants and consortium to prepare ‘Ready-to-execute Detailed Project Reports’ for developing infrastructure, tourism amenities, and special projects to meet the increasing inflow of tourists.

Ropeways and theme parks figure on the list of special projects to be executed at various tourism destinations in the next five years.

A committee will shortlist the consultants based on the total technical score. Those who qualify for the second stage will be asked to submit technical and financial quotes. The last date for submitting Expression of Interest is October 15.