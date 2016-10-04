An hour of play time daily and nutritious food is the key to promoting good health in children and keeping heart diseases at bay as they grow older, eminent cardiologist G. Vijayaraghavan has said.

He was inaugurating a programme to promote heart health in children, “Pro Heart C,” by addressing students of Classes 8 and 9 at Saraswati Vidyalaya here on Monday.

Appropriate measures

Organised by the India chapter of the International Academy of Cardiovascular Sciences (IACS) at the Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology in Thiruvananthapuram, under Pro Heart C, various programmes are being planned in schools to create awareness about keeping heart diseases at bay during youth by taking appropriate measures from the age of 13-15.

Preventive steps

Preventive strategies for good heart health is best initiated in the formative years of life so that good and healthy habits could be developed early.

S Sivasankaran, Professor of Cardiology, SCTIMST, and K. Santosh Kumar, Dean, RGCB, spoke about how living a healthy life in the early stages of life is the key to maintaining good health as chilren grow up as adults.

More programmes

The International Academy of Cardiovascular Sciences hopes to take the programme to other schools and to organise talks, quiz programmes, and discussions to create awareness of the nedd to inculcate good heart health.