Rs.5,000 each for 12 children for surgical procedures

Equipment for children with special needs in school in the district will be handed over to them to coincide with Children’s Day.

As many as 1,963 students in 12 block resource centres in the district would receive spectacles, 402 children would receive two hearing aids each, and 509 children would receive ortho equipment ranging from spinal brace, surgical shoe, cerebral palsy chair, and folding wheelchair to walker and cervical collar, Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan District Project Officer P. Mohan Kumar said.

Spectacles and hearing aids would reach the block resource centres and from there to schools. An amount of Rs.5,000 each would be handed over to 12 children for surgical procedures.

Competitions

In connection with International Day of Persons with Disabilities, competitions in performing arts, sports, writing, and drawing would be held before December 3 for children with special needs who come under the Inclusive Education for the Disabled scheme, Mr. Mohan Kumar said.

First, competitions would be held at the school level, to be followed by those at the sub-district level. Performances of those who excel in the competitions would be held at the district level.

On December 3, seminars would be held for parents of such children at the block and district levels.

New therapies

Besides speech, physio, and occupational therapy, two new therapies — horticulture and music therapies — for children with special needs would be started in the 12 blocks this month. Therapy was being currently given twice a week to children with special needs, Mr. Mohan Kumar said.