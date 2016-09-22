: A 90-year-old woman reportedly suffering from blood cancer was allegedly sexually assaulted in her house in Kadakkal in Kollam last week. A 62-year-old man has been arrested by the Kadakkal police on charges of sexual assault “against the order of nature,” outraging the modesty of a woman, and criminal trespass. The victim and the accused are neighbours.

District Superintendent of Police (Kollam Rural) S. Ajeetha Begum said the man has been arrested on the basis of a case registered by the police after recording the statement of the woman.

The case caught public attention on Wednesday after a television channel reporter met the woman in her tarpaulin-roofed mud house on a rubber estate and interviewed her on camera. The woman, who lived there alone, told the reporter that a person armed with a knife had trespassed into her house at night and raped her. Her complaint to the local panchayat member had been to no avail, she said. The incident is alleged to have taken place on Onam night.

Ms. Begum said women police officers called on the “victim” at her house on Wednesday and recorded her statement. The woman is reported to have told the police that there was no rape but only sexual assault.

Case registered

The woman was subjected to forensic medical examination at the local taluk hospital. Doctors told the police that no offence of rape had been revealed. Inspector General Manoj Abraham said there were several loose ends in the case.

They police said the accused has no previous criminal record, the police said. The woman was entangled in a protracted land dispute with him. The police are reconstructing the activities of the suspect on the day of the crime. They said they hoped an analysis of his mobile phone usage patterns would reveal his position at the time of the alleged offence. The State Human Rights Commission and the State Women’s Commission have opened independent inquiries into the incident.

The matter has assumed political overtones with Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala issuing a statement condemning the government for its “failure” to protect women.

The LDF has alleged that the man taken into custody is a Congress activist. The arrival of Mahila Congress State president Bindu Krishna in the afternoon at the hospital led to tension in the area.