Talks between government, managements on Monday may prove pivotal for parents and students

Talks between the government and managements of private self-financing colleges scheduled on Monday may prove pivotal for parents and students in getting a final picture about the admission to MBBS courses in these colleges.

Now, it is not clear whether the managements would accede to a 50:50 seat-sharing formula. In the light of the recent High Court verdict they can always stake claim to admit students to all seats on their own, based on the NEET ( National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) rank list. So, far from admitting students to all seats in these colleges, the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations may not be able to admit students to any seats in the colleges under the Kerala Private Medical College Management Association.

Fee structure

Even if the managements say okay to a 50:50 seat split, the question of fee would prove to be a ticklish issue to solve. Buoyed by the court verdict, the association is now insisting on a unified fee for all seats in their colleges. On the face of it, this would seem like a logical extension of the situation that exists in the Christian Professional Colleges Management Federation. However, like in the case of the dental colleges, the government is sure to face flak if it agrees to a unified fee structure.

Such a fee structure would mean that the lower annual fee in the ‘merit seats’ which was the main attraction of a government-management pact would cease to exist. In the case of dental colleges, the government which initially agreed to a unified fee structure had to backtrack in the face of strong criticism from Opposition parties and even from the SFI.

So, it remains to be seen whether the government would have the political will to agree to a unified fee for the MBBS course. It is also not clear now how far the association would go in pressing for a unified fee structure. If it does not, then a seat-fee agreement can be reached on Monday itself, because most of the member colleges of the association are understood to be okay with a 50:50 seat split.

If the fee, however, proves to be the stumbling block, it is clear that the government would have very little manoeuvring space during the negotiations. Meanwhile, the NEET Rank Holders and Parents Association (NRA) has scheduled a meeting here on August 30 to discuss the unilateral actions of private medical colleges in inviting applications for MBBS courses even before the High Court verdict.

A press note issued here said some managements had called for applications from August 22 and the last date for submitting applications was August 27. The managements had asked for Rs.2,000 from each candidate as an application fee and demanded that this be paid as DD, despite the fact that August 27 was a bank holiday.

The NRA representatives can be contacted on Ph: 8301029847.