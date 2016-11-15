Minister for Public Works G. Sudhakaran has asked the Additional Chief Secretary, Public Works, to look into the allocation of PWD funds for erecting pandals in the CRPF camp, Pallipuram, Military Camp, Pangode and for some programmes in some religious places.

In a statement here, the Minister said a sum of Rs.one crore had been utilised during the 2011-2016 period and making available the funds outside the department was not fair at a time when the PWD was facing resource crunch.

The executive engineers had submitted report and detailed inquiry would be held.