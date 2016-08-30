: The Kerala State Youth Commission held a seminar on ‘Addiction-free youth’ at Pankajakasthuri Ayurveda Medical College at Kattakada on Monday, a pressnote said. The event was organised as part of State-wide programmes under the commission to highlight the problem of drug and liquor abuse among youth, ragging, cyber crime and create awareness of road safety and mental health. The seminar was inaugurated by actor Sudhir Karamana. — Staff Reporter
Please Wait while comments are loading...
1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
(example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.