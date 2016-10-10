Vellarada witnessed tense moments on Sunday after a group, reportedly activists of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), barged into a hospital at Karakonam and freed accused persons who were under police custody.

The accused persons had been apprehended following a clash between activists of the BJP and the CPI(M) at Choondikal, near Vellarada, on Friday.

Admitted in hospital

As the accused had sustained injuries, they were admitted to the hospital.

A large group that gathered in front of the hospital assisted the accused to flee after attacking the police personnel, who were fewer in number.

Three police officers sustained injuries in the incident and have been hospitalised. Later, the police arrested six persons in connection with the incident.

The activists later held a demonstration in front of the police station demanding the release of the arrested.

