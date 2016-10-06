Had the government not entered into a seat-fee accord with 20 private self-financing medical colleges, it would not have received even a single merit seat to hold admissions in, a statement issued by the office of Health Minister K.K. Shylaja here on Wednesday said.

It was because of the accord that students in the BPL (below the poverty line) and SEBC (socially and economically backward) categories were able to study for Rs.25,000 and those admitted to 30 per cent of merit seats are able to study for Rs.2.5 lakh. It was because allotments were held early according to this accord that the Supreme Court ratified the same. It also ordered that all admissions made after September 28 be made from the NEET list.

Three colleges that did not sign the accord with the government got an order from the High Court to conduct admissions with higher fee. The court allowed Kannur Medical College to collect Rs.10 lakh, Karuna Medical College Rs. 7.5 lakh and KMCT Medical College Rs.10 lakh.

The admission of students to these colleges would, however, be on the basis of the Supreme Court decision on the government’s appeal.