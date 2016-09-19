Hospital did not allow him to go home saying that he has bills to clear

A patient who was prevented from going home on the ground that he did not settled the hospital bill was allowed to go after the intervention of the State Human Rights Commission.

Akhil S. Sam, 19, met with an accident at Kattakada on August 9 and was undergoing treatment at Government Medical College Hospital. He was later shifted to a private hospital at Anayara. As the hospital was informed that he had Bajaj Allianz medical insurance, an emergency surgery was performed on him.

Insurance

One of the reasons he was shifted to the private hospital was that he had medical insurance and would not have to pay for the treatment. However, after the surgery, the indigent family received a bill for Rs.5.8 lakh. They managed to collect Rs.2 lakh from various sources. The family was told that Akhil would be discharged on September 7, but he was not allowed to go for failing to pay the remaining money.

After receiving a complaint, the commission issued a directive to the Health Secretary and the managing director of the private hospital, and a notice was sent to the insurance company. Consequently, Akhil was let go.

Commission member P. Mohandas also directed the branch manager of the insurance firm and the hospital authorities to be present at a sitting of the panel at its office here on October 3.