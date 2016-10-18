Second stage of district panchayat’s programme to begin on November 15

The second stage of the district panchayat’s Animal Birth Control (ABC) programme for stray dogs will begin on November 15, with the programme being extended to all panchayats in the district.

If the second and third stages are completed as planned, the district will be proclaimed ‘Total animal birth controlled’ on January 1, said V.K. Madhu, district panchayat president.

He was speaking at a meeting attended by the elected representatives of the panchayats, other panchayat officials, veterinary surgeons, and volunteers.

Under the second stage of the programme, birth control infrastructure will be arranged in all eleven blocks.

Apart from the six existing birth control centres, five new centres will be set up in Kilimanoor, Vamanapuram, Perumkadavila, Vilappil, and Aryanad .

PFA service

The main challenge faced by the programme in the first stage was the absence of expert dog-catchers, with the People For Animals (PFA) providing its services for catching stray dogs.

In the second stage, this challenge has been overcome with the district panchayat recruiting and trained 24 persons for the purpose.

Team members

Each birth control centre has been allotted a team of four dog-catchers, with one person being the trainer and the other three being trainees.

One of the birth control centres will be developed into a permanent facility, which, along with the training of dog-catchers and the sterilization-related infrastructure, will be funded by the district panchayat.

Funds set aside

Presently, the district panchayat has allocated Rs. 20 lakh and the grama panchayats have allocated Rs.1 lakh each for the programme.

A monitoring committee will be set up to consolidate and evaluate the activities under the programme.

For pet dogs

It has also been decided to make licences mandatory for pet dogs. If the owners of pet dogs fail to comply with the norm, their dogs will be considered undomesticated, and will come under the ambit of the birth control programme. It was also proposed that pet dogs be given special tags by the panchayat officials.